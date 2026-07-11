Why Does England Sing 'Wonderwall' After Every World Cup Win?

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now…

Have you ever wondered why England sings "Wonderwall" by Oasis after every 2026 World Cup win?

Throughout its journey to the semifinals, England celebrated each win by singing "Wonderwall" on the field with the England fans in attendance in the stands. One of the Three Lions' most notable memories of the song was their opening win over Croatia at Dallas Stadium, when England captain Harry Kane said: "That was one of my favorite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament."

But why "Wonderwall?"

Essentially, each participating team submits a list of songs to FIFA that are played before and after games. England sent in "Wonderwall," "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond and "Hey Jude" by The Beatles, in reference to England star Jude Bellingham.

Although "Sweet Caroline" was previously the go-to, "Wonderwall" has stepped in this summer and gave the fans and team a moment to celebrate its victories together.

Another ironic aspect of the "Wonderwall" connection comes with Oasis lead singer Noah Gallagher. While he resides in Ireland full-time, Gallagher's parents currently live in Manchester, England, allowing "Wonderwall" to have a sense of belonging to England.

Even if "Wonderwall" has taken the spotlight from "Sweet Caroline" this tournament, the song has allowed the success of England to celebrate with the fans after each win.