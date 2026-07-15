Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane 'Gutted' After England's World Cup Semifinal Loss

England was stunned when Argentina completed yet another improbable comeback to earn a 2-1 victory in the 2026 World Cup semifinals to keep its title defense alive.

The Three Lions led for 78 minutes and could taste its spot in Sunday's final against Spain, before Lionel Messi & Co. stole it. As the result sunk in and England's 60-year title drought prolonged, it stung the players, leaving them to deal with the devastation.

Here's how heartbroken England players reacted.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane hug after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semifinal to Argentina. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images)

The England players shared a stare with their cheering section. Except this time, there were no choruses of Oasis' "Wonderwall," no serenading Jude Bellingham with The Beatles' "Hey, Jude."

Bellingham lingered a moment longer than his teammates, and the 23-year-old star could have vowed to never feel this despair again.

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bellingham was a star at the 2026 World Cup, scoring six goals and recording one assist. He delivered a brace in England's quarterfinal match against Norway and the round of 16 match against Mexico. With his performances, he earned the respect of many, including Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

Bellingham clearly felt every emotion. He cried, he hugged Scaloni, and he got into it with Argentina's players. Bellingham was on the wrong end of a slew of tackles in one of the most physical matches at the 2026 World Cup. He certainly didn't love that.

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Kane stood in disbelief after England's loss, mustering a light clap with England's fans. Kane matched Bellingham with six goals as England's leading goalscorer, but he failed to score in England's last two matches. He did, however, help spark the break that led to Anthony Gordon's goal in Wednesday's semifinal match.

"Gutted for the boys. Gutted for everyone: the staff, the fans," Kane said.

"We played a good game for the large majority of it. When we went 1-0 up we just tried to hold on, which at this level, is not enough. Just gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is. So for that to fall short, is just gutting."

England manager Thomas Tuchel subbed in a trio of defensive players and opted to drop back after Anthony Gordon's opening goal. The strategy resulted in Argentina launching attack after attack, and England, on the back foot, conceding two decisive goals.

"We're disappointed," Tuchel said. "So close, but we got too passive after we scored. Conceded a lot of chances, and could not turn the possession around. Conceded so many crosses and chances and shots. We were close, but couldn't keep the level up after we scored."