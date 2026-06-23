FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Ecuador vs. Germany
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 25, 2026 4:20 a.m. ET

Ecuador and Germany meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.

Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast 0-1 in their opener and drew 0-0 with Curacao in their second match, entering this final group stage match without a win through two matches. Germany beat Curacao 7-1 in their opener and beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second match, with Deniz Undav scoring three times in the tournament so far, sealing Germany's place in the Round of 32 with a stoppage-time brace against Ivory Coast. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a left ankle injury sustained during the win over Ivory Coast.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany

Group Standings

GERMANY ADVANCES🚨🇩🇪 Instant Reaction to Germany's late 2-1 win in stoppage time vs Ivory Coast ⚽️

GERMANY ADVANCES🚨🇩🇪 Instant Reaction to Germany's late 2-1 win in stoppage time vs Ivory Coast ⚽️
Bob Bradley, Kasper Schmeichel and Kaylyn Kyle react to Germany advancing to the Round of 32 with a late 2-1 win in stoppage time over Ivory Coast. This is the first time Germany advanced out of group play since 2014.

Ecuador vs. Germany Odds

Learn more about Ecuador vs. Germany and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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