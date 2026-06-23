How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Ecuador and Germany meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast 0-1 in their opener and drew 0-0 with Curacao in their second match, entering this final group stage match without a win through two matches. Germany beat Curacao 7-1 in their opener and beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second match, with Deniz Undav scoring three times in the tournament so far, sealing Germany's place in the Round of 32 with a stoppage-time brace against Ivory Coast. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a left ankle injury sustained during the win over Ivory Coast.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
GERMANY ADVANCES🚨🇩🇪 Instant Reaction to Germany's late 2-1 win in stoppage time vs Ivory Coast ⚽️
Ecuador vs. Germany Odds
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