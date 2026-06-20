4 Takeaways From Curaçao's Inspiring Win vs. Ecuador At The World Cup

Ecuador had 3.08 expected goals. Curaçao had Eloy Room.

That was the whole match.

In a Group E must-win in Kansas City on Saturday, Ecuador and Curaçao ground out a goalless draw that the scoreline flatters. La Tri piled up nearly 30 shots and three-quarters of the ball, and walked off with one point. Both sides now sit on a single point and their knockout math is hanging by a thread.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Ecuador Forgot The Whole Point Of Football

(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

3.08 expected goals. Fifteen shots on target. Zero actual goals.

Ecuador were ruthless everywhere except in the one place it counts. At the back, they were untroubled — Curaçao managed 0.48 xG all night. In front of goal, it was a comedy. Five big chances were missed; the frame rattled, and attackers squandered one-on-one opportunities.

Which brings us to Enner Valencia. He's thirty-six years old, still leading the line, still the reference point in the box — and still the man who fluffed two of the clearest looks of the night. He owns six World Cup goals, a national record, and every one of them feels like it was scored back in the Renaissance era. Reverence is lovely. It doesn't put the ball in the net. At some point, manager Sebastián Beccacece has to ask himself whether it's time to move on and give someone else a chance up front.

2. It's Eloy Room's World (And Vozinha)

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

First, Vozinha had an out-of-body experience for Cape Verde against Spain. Now this.

Eloy Room made 15 saves on Saturday against Ecuador. Fifteen. One week after fishing the ball out of his own net seven times against Germany, the Curaçao keeper produced the goalkeeping performance of the tournament — diving, parrying, smothering, reading Ecuador's barrage like he'd been handed the script in advance.

He finished one short of history. Tim Howard's 16 saves against Belgium in 2014 remain the single-game World Cup record — but Howard needed extra time to get there. Room was cooking in 90 minutes flat, against a side that had 75% possession and was shooting from everywhere.

A nation at its first World Cup, ranked outside the top 80, seven days removed from a 7-1 humbling. This is the stuff statues are made of.

3. Beccacece's Spine Is Elite. His Attack Is The Problem He Has To Solve.

(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Ecuador are two games in and yet to score. That isn't bad luck. It's a structural flaw.

The spine is genuinely top class. Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo bossed the midfield, setting tempo and snuffing out everything Curaçao tried on the break. Behind him, Willian Pacho (PSG) and Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) form one of the best young center-back pairings at this tournament. That 0.48 xG against tells you how little ever reached Hernán Galíndez.

The problem is everything ahead of that spine. Beccacece threw on attackers — Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Kevin Rodríguez — and none could finish. The subs were aggressive; the personnel let him down. He's built a team that controls World Cup matches. He now has to find one that can win them.

4. Group E Just Got Claustrophobic

Germany is through. Everyone else is sweating.

Die Mannschaft beat Ivory Coast 2-1 earlier in the day to lock up the round of 32 with a game to spare. That leaves three teams clawing at the scraps: Ivory Coast on three points, Ecuador and Curaçao tied on one — split only by Curaçao's shocking goal difference, a gift from Germany.

The draw helped no one chasing. Ecuador needed three points and a goal-difference swing; they got neither, and now must beat an already-qualified Germany on Matchday 3. Curaçao kept the dream flickering but still needs to beat Ivory Coast and pray the third-place math falls their way.

Two minnows, one heroic point, and a bottom three that all still believe. Just don't ask Ecuador to score.