How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.
DR Congo drew 1-1 with Portugal in their opener and lost to Colombia 0-1 in their second match, with Yoane Wissa scoring once in the tournament so far. Uzbekistan lost to Colombia 1-3 in their opener and lost to Portugal 0-5 in their second match, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa scores brilliant header, making score level at halftime vs Portugal | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Odds
Learn more about DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria