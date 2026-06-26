How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

DR Congo drew 1-1 with Portugal in their opener and lost to Colombia 0-1 in their second match, with Yoane Wissa scoring once in the tournament so far. Uzbekistan lost to Colombia 1-3 in their opener and lost to Portugal 0-5 in their second match, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring once in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Group Standings

DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa scores brilliant header, making score level at halftime vs Portugal | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa scored a brilliant header that made the score level 1-1 at halftime against Portugal.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Odds

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