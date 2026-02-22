MLS
Denkey, Hagglund Lead FC Cincinnati 2-0 Past Atlanta United in MLS Season Opener
MLS

Updated Feb. 22, 2026 1:58 a.m. ET

Kevin Denkey and Nick Hagglund scored late goals to lead FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC in an MLS regular season opener for both teams on Saturday.

In the 80th minute, Denkey received an assist from Ender Echenique, faking out goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos before finishing with his left foot between a pair of defenders.

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United FC Highlights | MLS | FOX Soccer

Hagglund doubled their tally with a header from a Bryan Ramirez corner in the 90th minute. Hagglund suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung against Atlanta in on May 25 last year, missing more than two months.

Cincinnati lost 2025 MVP finalist Evander due to a hamstring injury 13 minutes into the game. He was replaced by Gerardo Valenzuela.

Denkey missed a golden chance in the 56th minute. After a turnover from center back Juan Berrocal fell to Denkey, he had a one-on-one chance with Hoyos, but hit the outside of the right post.

It was the first game for Atlanta United manager Gerardo "Tato" Martino, the former Argentina and Barcelona manager who most recently managed Inter Miami from 2023-24 and coached Lionel Messi at all three stops.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

