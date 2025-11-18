FIFA Men's World Cup
Curaçao Makes History as Smallest Nation by Population To Qualify for a World Cup
Curaçao Makes History as Smallest Nation by Population To Qualify for a World Cup

Updated Nov. 18, 2025 11:02 p.m. ET

Curaçao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Tuesday to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curaçao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Curacao got the historic result it needed despite not having his coach Dick Advocaat. on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.

Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curacao.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Curaçao, the country has a population of 156,115 persons as of last January. Iceland, with a population of just over 350,000 was the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

