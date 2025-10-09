Croatia vs. Gibraltar: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Croatia and Gibraltar face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Croatia vs. Gibraltar and odds.

How to watch Croatia vs. Gibraltar

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Croatia vs. Gibraltar Odds

As of October 12, Croatia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Croatia

10/9: at Czech Republic (Draw, 0-0)

9/8: vs Montenegro (Win, 4-0)

9/5: at Faroe Islands (Win, 1-0)

6/9: vs Czech Republic (Win, 5-1)

6/6: at Gibraltar (Win, 7-0)

Gibraltar