Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Retiring, Blames Coach Jorge Jesus For Portugal Walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo is not following Lionel Messi into international retirement just yet.

The Portugal superstar said he will remain available to play for his national team, despite having walked out on the squad during the current international window.

In a long statement issued through the Portuguese media Tuesday, Ronaldo said recently hired coach Jorge Jesus had not been true to his word about when he would play the striker in the latest round of Nations League matches.

Still, the 41-year-old Ronaldo said he owed his teammates an apology and expects to receive a punishment.

"I can promise all my fans, and naturally especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches. There will be time for that," Ronaldo said.

He added: "Therefore, if I am physically fit, playing for my club, hopefully scoring goals, then after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team."

Ronaldo said he had agreed to a plan for managing his playing time and that he expected the coach to publicly clarify the situation and accept responsibility. He said Jesus did not follow through and instead spoke aggressively at a press conference, causing a breakdown of trust.

Reporting by The Associated Press.