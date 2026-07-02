Ronaldo Over Modrić: 4 Takeaways From Portugal's Electric Win Over Croatia
On an uncharacteristically balmy night in Toronto that included the city's very own Drake in attendance, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal withstood the heat and showed resilience to beat Luka Modrić and Croatia to secure its place in the Round of 16.
It was a night full of drama and a second half of pure entertainment where the Portuguese escaped with a win that saw Croatia's last-minute equalizing attempt ruled off by VAR.
Ronaldo's quest for that elusive World Cup continues. As for Croatia's legendary captain Modric? It is the presumed curtain call of one of the greatest midfielders the world has ever seen.
It was yet another night at this tournament full of drama that lasted until the very last seconds.
Here are my takeaways:
1. A Magnificent Second Half Of Football
The first half ended in a stalemate, but it was very much a fixture of opposing strategies as Portugal pushed hard in the final third whilst Croatia protected its defensive line.
It was all Portugal in the first 45 minutes, and honestly, Roberto Martínez probably wondered how it remained scoreless. But the second half showed a more resilient Croatia as Zlatko Dalić’s side slowly pushed into rhythm and, as a result, scored first thanks to 37-year-old Ivan Perišić. From that moment, it was just scintillating, back-and-forth action where Ronaldo equalized with a penalty – his first ever goal in a World Cup knockout game.
The pace of the match severely heightened, which required some stubborn defending and fantastic saves from Portugal’s Diogo Costa. The Porto stopper made some fantastic, acrobatic saves to deny several attempts.
After Gonçalo Ramos scored, the Croatians pushed for the equalizer and thought they had it, but Joško Gvardiol’s goal was ruled out as Igor Matanović's faint flick-on in the box that caught Mario Pašalić offside.
In the end, Portugal won in a fantastic display of entertainment.
2. Portugal's Lineup Change Provided A Spark
As soon as I saw Rafael Leão in the starting lineup, I knew Roberto Martínez was going to push the envelope. It was different from previous matches where Portugal, for the most part, focused more on conventional build-up that was slightly predictable. That led to two draws during the group stage against Colombia and DR Congo – teams that also reached the knockout stage.
That changed against Croatia as Portugal kicked off with aggression and a gambling sense of commitment to score first.
The aforementioned Leão was part of a four-man line that pushed for goals from the first minute. Croatia held strong from the start as Portugal led in every statistic. I give a lot of credit to Martínez, whose decision to take off Ronaldo in the 80th minute paid off.
The changes stabilized the midfield further as the substitutes pushed hard for the goal, with Ramos scoring the winner off a pinpoint cross from Leão.
3. A Moment For Modrić In Last Reunion With Ronaldo
Ronaldo and Modric are very good friends who have shared some wonderful moments together for Real Madrid. They’re also 41 and 40, respectively, so the end of their World Cup stories is nigh.
Despite Portugal's win, this result is about the Croatian midfielder as we (likely) say goodbye to one of the finest players of his generation and the most capped and decorated player of his national team.
A Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, who took his nation to the World Cup final in the same year. And he continued to play at an elite level and led Croatia to third place in 2022.
But to me, Modric is more than just statistics and accolades. He is the perfect definition of a midfielder, someone who maintains the ball as eloquently as any player I have ever seen, He is the pumping heart of every team because without him, there is no life. Here’s to you, Luka.
4. A Win In The Memory Of Diogo Jota
On the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing with his brother Andre Silva, Diogo Jota’s presence was truly felt tonight. It was clearly an emotional moment for the staff and players as they remembered his friend and teammate.
Prior to the match, there was a touching tribute on the screen as Portugal sang the national anthem. After the game, Ronaldo wore Jota's No. 21 shirt as he and his teammates took in the ovations and applause from the capacity crowd in Toronto. This victory was for him.
Portugal vs Croatia Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
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