Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked With 'Messi' Chants After Frustrating World Cup Draw

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other to unprecedented heights at both the club and international level. Now, this year’s FIFA World Cup has become the latest stage for their rivalry, even without a head-to-head showdown.

After Portugal's surprising draw against DR Congo on Wednesday, Ronaldo walked off the pitch alone as frustration mounted. As he made his way toward the tunnel, where DR Congo fans could be heard chanting "Messi."

This only adds to the long-running rivalry between the two soccer legends.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered rivals because, for over a decade, they were two of the greatest forces in the sport, pushing each other to break near-impossible scoring records while leading Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The debate has consumed the soccer world for years and shows no sign of fading. Messi only added to it on Tuesday night, scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, a performance that also saw him tie the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring record.

Messi delivered a historic statement performance on the biggest stage when it was expected of him. Ronaldo, meanwhile, had little impact in Portugal’s draw against DR Congo, finishing without a goal or assist and registering just three shots.

For a rivalry defined by delivering on the biggest stages when it matters most, the opening week of the World Cup has offered another point of comparison between the two. With what could be Ronaldo’s final chance to win a World Cup, he has gotten off to quite a challenging start.

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 DR Congo Gets IMPRESSIVE Draw Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Ronaldo had his own reaction to Wednesday's disappointing performance as well, taking to social media to share a message to his fans.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," Ronaldo wrote in a post to X.