Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Published Oct. 13, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET

Costa Rica and Nicaragua face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua and odds.

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua Odds

Costa Rica is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Costa Rica

10/9: at Honduras (Draw, 0–0)

9/9: vs Haiti (Draw, 3–3)

9/5: at Nicaragua (Draw, 1–1)

6/29: vs USA (Loss, 2–2)

6/22: vs Mexico (Draw, 0–0)

Nicaragua