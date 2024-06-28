Copa América: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suspended one match for being repeatedly late
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team's last Copa América group match against Peru on Saturday.
Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa América matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.
Scaloni also can't attend the post-match news conference.
Defending Copa América champion Argentina has already secured a berth in the knockout stages.
Copa América regulations say players must be on the pitch at the right time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation.
Canada's players publicly complained about Argentina's late return for the second half of their match on June 20.
Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
