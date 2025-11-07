United States
Christian Pulisic Update: U.S. Men's Team Star Fit for Action with AC Milan
Christian Pulisic Update: U.S. Men's Team Star Fit for Action with AC Milan

Updated Nov. 7, 2025 8:40 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic could be good to go for AC Milan this weekend.

The U.S. men's national team star wasn't named to coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for two upcoming friendlies, but he could be on the pitch for Massimiliano Alegri's side for Saturday's Serie A game against Parma

Pulisic has been hampered by a right hamstring injury since exiting the first half of the U.S. men's national team's 2-1 win over Australia on Oct. 17. But Allegri said the 27-year-old winger could be ready for action.

"We've got Pulisic back, who is doing well and available to play," Allegri said.

Pulisic was not named on Pochettino's roster for the USMNT's friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18. Pochettino said he wanted Pulisic to remain in Italy with his club and "to provide him the possibility to recover 100%."

Pulisic has been in incredible form for Milan, scoring six goals in eight appearances in all competitions. The Rossoneri are in third place in the Serie A standings, just one point behind defending champions Napoli.

As well as providing an update on Pulisic, Allegri also said that Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot would be fit to return from their injuries following the November international break.

in this topic
