Christian Pulisic set to return from injury for AC Milan in Super Cup match
Christian Pulisic set to return from injury for AC Milan in Super Cup match

Published Jan. 2, 2025 6:25 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic appears to be healthy again following injuries to his calf and ankle and could return for AC Milan against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday.

The United States international has been out since tearing a muscle in his right calf nearly a month ago. Then he had a minor ankle issue.

Pulisic has been one of Milan's top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

The Super Cup match will mark the debut of new Milan coach Sergio Conceicao, who replaced the fired Paulo Fonseca on Monday. Conceicao's son, Francisco, is a winger for Juventus.

Inter Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 on Thursday in the other semifinal. The final is scheduled for Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

