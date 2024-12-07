United States USMNT star Christian Pulisic to be examined for calf injury with AC Milan Published Dec. 7, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic could be out for a few weeks after injuring his right calf with AC Milan.

Pulisic exited during the first half of Milan’s 2-1 loss at Atalanta on Friday. He’s due to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Pulisic will likely miss Milan’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday and could also miss Serie A games against Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Pulisic has been one of Milan’s top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

The U.S. national team doesn't play an official match until facing Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in March.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

