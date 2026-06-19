Next Man Up: Who Steps Up If Christian Pulisic Is Not Fit vs. Australia?

The U.S. men's national team is staring down a massive test against Australia in its second World Cup match, but the biggest storyline heading into the match isn't just the opponent — it’s the fitness of Captain America himself.

If Christian Pulisic is sidelined, the USA faces a massive tactical void on the wing. On "World Cup NOW," FOX Sports' Alex Scott, former national team manager Bob Bradley and veteran defender Walker Zimmerman weighed in on who gets the nod in a "next man up" scenario.

While both agreed the roster boasts incredible depth, they offered two fascinating, distinct perspectives on how to solve the Pulisic puzzle.

The Case For Tim Weah

For Bradley, the answer is simple: You lean on proven experience and raw attributes. The former USA boss didn't hesitate to tag Tim Weah as the immediate successor to Pulisic’s spot on the pitch.

"I probably would go with Tim Weah," Bradley said. "That’s just based upon the fact that I think he’s shown in the past that he’s going to step up. He competes, obviously. He’s got big experience and he’s been part of that group. I think the other players trust him. He’s fast, so I think that would be the choice."

Tim Weah has seven goals in 52 caps for the U.S. men's national team. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Zimmerman pointed out Weah's lack of familiarity with the current squad.

"I think the familiarity is what might concern me with Tim Weah," Zimmerman explained. "If you have him on the right, but then you have Sergiño [Dest] and Antonee [Robinson] on the same side on the left and I like their abilities on opposite sides… the way that they can get forward."

It’s a valid strategic question. The overlapping chemistry between the wingers and outside backs is crucial to the USA’s attacking identity. Moving pieces around to accommodate Pulisic's absence could inadvertently disrupt the rhythm of stars like Dest and Robinson.

Despite the tactical questions, Zimmerman was quick to point out Weah’s resume, reminding fans of his World Cup goal against Wales in 2022.

‘Plethora Of Options’

Ultimately, Zimmerman views Pulisic's potential absence as an opportunity for arguably the most talented USA roster, rather than a worst-case scenario.

"The good news is there are a plethora of options of players who are hungry and they’re ready and they’re saying ‘this is my chance to go make an impact’" Zimmerman said. "They will be ready to go, whoever’s name is called.

Whether it's Weah or if Pulisic is healthy enough to go, the mentality remains the same. Whoever gets their name called against Australia will be lethal, prepared, and ready to roll.