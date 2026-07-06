The United States men's national team will play arguably the biggest game in team history Monday when the Stars and Stripes take on Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 game Monday in Seattle. A trip to the quarterfinals is on the line, a World Cup round the Americans haven't appeared in since 2002.

So you may be wondering if one of the USA's biggest stars, Christian Pulisic, will be playing?

Pulisic was limited during the Americans' group-stage matches as he dealt with a calf injury. But he briefly returned to the pitch in the group-stage finale, a loss to Türkiye, and then was named a starter in USA's round of 32 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Is Christian Pulisic Playing Today Against Belgium?

The 27-year-old star forward is expected to play Monday against Belgium. Not only that, he's listed in the starting lineup, and he'll surely be aiming to score his first goal of this World Cup.

Also in the Americans' starting lineup is Folarin Balogun, USA's leading scorer who was previously suspended for one match after getting a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, in a controversial twist, FIFA reversed course and cleared Balogun to play against Belgium.

Here's a look at the USMNT starting lineup for Belgium on Monday in Seattle:

How To Watch USA-Belgium? What Time Does USA Play Today?

In this monster match, USA and Belgium are set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can also stream on FOX One.