Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence On Social Media, Thanks Fans Following World Cup Exit
The World Cup ended far sooner than anyone had hoped for the Americans. Following the United States' 4-1 loss to Belgium, much of the attention centered on Christian Pulisic and whether the team's biggest star delivered when it mattered most.
Pulisic's urgency and passion came under scrutiny after his postgame comments were perceived by many as lacking emotion. His response even led some to question how much urgency and commitment he brought into what was arguably the biggest match of his career.
"I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play," Pulisic told reporters after the loss. "I mean, whatever. I have time to rest. It's just an unfortunate way to finish."
Pulisic suffered a twisted ankle and knee injury against Belgium, likely limiting his impact in Monday night's loss. On Wednesday, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support of the United States throughout its World Cup run.
For a player expected to carry the team on his back, Pulisic’s overall energy and impact fell well short of the standard. Across four World Cup matches, he failed to score a goal, recording just two shots on target and one assist.
Pulisic's focus will now return to AC Milan, where he will look to put the disappointment of the World Cup behind him and prepare for the upcoming Serie A season.
The United States, meanwhile, begins the long wait toward 2030. After falling short on home soil, the program will spend the next four years trying to turn promise into a breakthrough in Spain, Morocco and Portugal.
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