Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 30

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

There's a team that has now grabbed my attention, which was not the case prior to this tournament kicking off.

So it's only right that I mix him into my latest wagers.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 30 — the third day of the quarterfinals.

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World Cup Best Bets — Saturday, July 11

England vs. Norway

Norway's Erling Haaland has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament (Getty Images).

I'm hoping this one lives up to the hype.

Norway has been one of the better stories of the World Cup and a team I’ve underestimated. I really like the Both Teams to Score angle and wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with exact scores like 2-2 or 3-2.

Erling Haaland is so familiar with many of these players — and vice versa — so that’s an interesting subplot. Jarrell Quansah is out following a red card. Not only was England’s appeal denied, but FIFA tacked on another game, which could be a semifinal vs. Argentina. So that's a reason to expect goals.

In addition, four England players are on yellow cards — Jude Bellingham, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly and Declan Rice. Any of them pick up a card, they, too, miss a potential semifinal.

I’d think England might be a tad timid here as a result, and that should result in at least one Norway goal. I’m sure England would love to get a multiple-goal lead and make some changes to get these guys off the pitch, but who knows if it will be afforded that opportunity.

Fallica's Pick: Both Teams to Score — Yes (-155)

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Lionel Messi could go out a Golden Boot winner — even if Argentina misses the final (Getty Images)

Switzerland was non-existent offensively against Colombia without young star Johan Manzambi. I do not believe he’s going to play here, which means, again, we’re likely looking at a Swiss side that might struggle putting the ball in the net.

But that was thought to be the case for Cape Verde and Egypt against Argentina as well.

I'm just gonna take what's given and that's Lionel Messi as an anytime scorer. It’s undeniable.

Also, I'm adding Messi Golden Boot to my futures. Argentina should get through here, which means three more matches. I’d expect if that third match is the third-place match, that Messi would play.

It’s his final World Cup, and I’m sure Argentina would love to send him out with the Golden Boot — regardless of whether it comes via the Final or not.