Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 28

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Is this one of the best World Cups of all time?

That Argentina-Egypt match was about as good as it gets toward the end.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 28 — the first day of the quarterfinals.

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World Cup Best Bets — Thursday, July 9

France vs. Morocco

Morocco was poor in the first half against Canada but ultimately did enough in the second half to get through. A slow start here won’t treat it as kindly, as France will take full advantage.

Give France a ton of credit for getting past a gross Paraguay squad, one that wasn’t even trying to score. Morocco is dangerous for sure, but France has so much skill and depth that it should take a first-half lead and then see it out.

Losing leading scorer Ismael Saibari is a massive deal for Morocco and I can see something along the lines of 2-0 or 3-0 France's way.