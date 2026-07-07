Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 28
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.
Is this one of the best World Cups of all time?
That Argentina-Egypt match was about as good as it gets toward the end.
Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 28 — the first day of the quarterfinals.
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World Cup Best Bets — Thursday, July 9
France vs. Morocco
Morocco was poor in the first half against Canada but ultimately did enough in the second half to get through. A slow start here won’t treat it as kindly, as France will take full advantage.
Give France a ton of credit for getting past a gross Paraguay squad, one that wasn’t even trying to score. Morocco is dangerous for sure, but France has so much skill and depth that it should take a first-half lead and then see it out.
Losing leading scorer Ismael Saibari is a massive deal for Morocco and I can see something along the lines of 2-0 or 3-0 France's way.
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