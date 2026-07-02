Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 25

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Brazil vs. Norway, and England vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

What more could you ask for out of the World Cup?

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 25, featuring two more Round of 16 games.

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World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Norway

"The Bear" expects Vini Jr. to have a huge day against Norway (Getty Images).

I don’t mind Both Teams To Score here either, but I do think the talk of Erling Haaland will motivate and drive Vini Jr., who has been very good in this World Cup. I'll take him as an anytime scorer and then I will also tack on either another goal or an assist against a Norway team which just survived against the Ivory Coast.

England vs. Mexico

Julian Quinones will need to play a major role if Mexico is to defeat England (Getty Images).

This has the potential to be an all-time scene at Azteca on Sunday night. Mexico has lost what, twice, in competitive games in that stadium? England already seems as if it is kind of sandbagging the elevation factor, but this should be a bloodbath — and I mean that in the best possible way. Mexico has yet to concede and England showed a good bit of resolve in its comeback against DR Congo. I think we all want to see this one go to extra time. The way these two teams play — along with history — suggests that’s a very good possibility. Except this one ends with a plot twist at a very juicy number.