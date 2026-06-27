Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 18

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Now things are gonna get interesting.

We're on to the Round of 32 in the World Cup, meaning a single loss equals elimination.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 18, with only one game on tap.

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World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada

South Africa is here after scoring one goal in the run of play in three matches, and it has scored zero or one goal in each of its last eight matches. We can expect another tight, defensive-minded game from Bafana Bafana here. I wouldn’t be shocked if this one ended in a draw, but it should be a stereotypical knockout round match where Under is the play. Canada would love to get something from Alphonso Davies or Stephen Eustaquio here, but it is still up in the air if they are fit to contribute.