FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 18
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 18

Published Jun. 27, 2026 10:45 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Now things are gonna get interesting. 

We're on to the Round of 32 in the World Cup, meaning a single loss equals elimination. 

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 18, with only one game on tap.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada

South Africa is here after scoring one goal in the run of play in three matches, and it has scored zero or one goal in each of its last eight matches. We can expect another tight, defensive-minded game from Bafana Bafana here. I wouldn’t be shocked if this one ended in a draw, but it should be a stereotypical knockout round match where Under is the play. Canada would love to get something from Alphonso Davies or Stephen Eustaquio here, but it is still up in the air if they are fit to contribute.

Fallica's Picks: Canada South Africa Both Teams to Score — No (-130), Under 2.5 (-138)

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