FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 16
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 16

Published Jun. 25, 2026 6:05 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

One of the blockbuster matches of the tournament is set to take place today, with Norway facing France.

Here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 16.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Friday, June 26

Norway vs. France

Norway conceded twice against Senegal and once against Iraq. France should really be able to score three if it desires. The winner wins the group and even Erving Haaland quipped the other day, "They’ll probably beat us." I’ll take his word for it.

Fallica's Pick: France Norway France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+281)

Senegal vs. Iraq

It has been a disappointing run so far for Senegal, but most likely a big win here will put it on three points and say a GD of -1 or even. And that should be good enough to get Senegal through. Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win.

Fallica's Pick: Iraq Senegal Senegal -2.5 (+165)

Uruguay vs. Spain

Uruguay has butchered this World Cup. It has nobody out there who can finish. It couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead vs. Cape Verde and couldn’t get the second goal against one of the worst teams in the competition in Saudi Arabia. Now, Uruguay must beat Spain to advance. Good luck with that. I mean, there’s a non-zero chance Uruguay could win, as Spain have certainly thrown some clunkers in group play of major tourneys. This match could go so many ways, but I think the safest way to play it is Spain team total Over 1.5. Uruguay needs to win and that could leave it vulnerable to Spain countering.

Fallica's Pick: Uruguay Spain Spain Team Total Over 1.5 (-155)

 

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

A second-place finish is on the table for both sides depending on the result of Spain-Uruguay. Clearly, from watching both sides' first two matches, Cape Verde looks to be the better squad, and I’ll grab the nice plus price on it to get the win and continue this magical ride.

Fallica's Pick: Saudi Arabia Cape Verde Cape Verde to Win on the 3-Way (+165)

Belgium vs. New Zealand

There have been a few candidates for the most disappointing or overrated side in this World Cup. Take your pick of word, but Belgium applies to both. Two lackluster draws vs. Egypt and Iran have taken winning the group out of Belgium's hands. On the bright side, star winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the team, which should help. If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong.

Egypt vs. Iran

Everything to play for here. Depending on results, any of Egypt, Iran or Belgium could win the group. This has both teams to score written all over it.

Fallica's Pick: Egypt Iran Both Teams to Score — Yes (+105)

 
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