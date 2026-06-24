FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 14
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 14

Published Jun. 24, 2026 1:59 a.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his official arrival at this year's World Cup on Tuesday. 

Now, we have a six-match Wednesday. Buckle up.

Here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 14.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Wednesday, June 24

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Bosnia needs a win and some help to assure itself of moving through to the knockout stage. Fortunately for Bosnia, it gets one of the worst teams in the competition to achieve that goal. Expect shots, shots and more shots against a team which has given up a bunch in two games.

Fallica's Pick: Qatar Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia Over 15.5 Shots (-135)

Switzerland vs. Canada

Sure, Canada will go for it in front of its home crowd, but both teams are through with a draw and I really don't see a huge advantage whether you win the group or finish second.

Fallica's Pick: Canada Switzerland Draw (+210)

Morocco vs. Haiti

Morocco has a chance to win the group if it can pour it on and make up the goal differential on Brazil. Winning the group is massive, as the runner-up is likely to draw the Netherlands in the Round of 32. Haiti might treat this match as an open gym being it has already been eliminated and will try for a goal here.

Fallica's Pick: Morocco Haiti Morocco Over 2.5 Goals Scored (-121)

 

Scotland vs. Brazil

Scotland need at least a point here to advance. I just don’t know if they can get it. Brazil, too, will be focused on goal differential to secure the top spot in the group, which it needs a win to help secure. No Raphinha for Brazil is also a bit of a problem. I also don’t hate Under 2.5 goals scored here.

Fallica's Pick: Scotland Brazil Both Teams to Score — No (-165)

Czechia vs. Mexico

Czechia needs a win and some help. Mexico has already clinched the top spot in the group. I can imagine Mexico lying down here, so I see it playing a tight, defensive game, meaning 0-0 is on the table. I just don't trust Czechia to score.

Fallica's Pick: Czechia Mexico Under 2.5 Goals Scored (-130)

South Africa vs. South Korea

South Africa played much better in its second match against Czechia after looking so poor against Mexico. Still, all Bafana Bafana could muster was a late penalty to get the draw. South Korea need just a draw to advance, but I think this has the potential to be a bit of a wide open affair, and South Korea, which probably deserved better against Mexico, could win by multiple goals.

Fallica's Pick: South Africa South Korea South Korea -1.5 (+195)

 
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