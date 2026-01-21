Chelsea Player Ratings: Moises Caicedo Rescues Blues in Scrappy Win Over Pafos

Moises Caicedo stepped up to keep Chelsea's hopes of earning an automatic place in the Champions League's last 16 alive as they battled to a 1-0 win over Pafos on Wednesday. The Blues dominated throughout in west London but struggled to find a way past goalkeeper Jay Gorter before Caicedo eventually broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left on the clock.

The pattern for the game was set from the very first minute as Liam Rosenior's side set up shop in the Pafos half, but they couldn't find a way to break the deadlock. Caicedo was twice denied by Gorter while Jorrel Hato also had a shot saved by the Dutch goalkeeper. Reece James and Benoit Badiashile, meanwhile, saw efforts go narrowly wide while Enzo Fernandez had a header disallowed for a foul.

Pafos could barely get out of their own half, but they came closest to scoring in the first half when winger Jaja had a shot deflected onto the post by Reece James.

Rosenior responded by throwing on teenager Estevao at the break, and his volley stung the palms of Gorter early in the second period. Caicedo then had another shot saved while Pafos defender Derrick Luckassen produced a last-ditch block to deny Alejandro Garnacho.

But just as it looked like Chelsea were running out of ideas, Caicedo reacted quickest to head the ball over the line after a corner was flicked on by a Pafos defender into his path.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Filip Jorgensen (6/10):

Showed good composure to deal with a dodgy Gusto back-pass in his only real action in the first half. Still managed to pick up an injury that forced him off at half-time.

Malo Gusto (6/10):

Got up and down the right-hand side all night while also drifting inside at times. Struggled to create much of note, however.

Wesley Fofana (6/10):

Spent most of his evening inside the Pafos half playing sideways passes as Chelsea looked for a way through. Not called upon to do too much defending.

Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

Needed some time to get his passing radar sorted early on. Headed a good chance wide in the first half while it was his superb backheel which almost got Estevao in to break the deadlock after half-time.

Jorrel Hato (5/10):

Showed good defensive instincts at times but the Blues needed more from him in attack. Should have done better when he fired straight at Gorter at the end of the first half.

Midfield

Reece James (6/10):

Fired an early effort wide, and though his corner deliveries caused problems, some of his free-kicks into the box were disappointing. Replaced by Estevao at half-time as Rosenior looked to add more attacking flair.

Moises Caicedo (8/10):

Controlled things in midfield and pressed effectively on occasion. Was denied three times by Gorter either side of half-time before finally grabbing the goal his performance deserved.

Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

Produced a couple of moments of magic in the final third but they came to nothing in the end. Had a first-half headed goal disallowed for a silly push in the back.

Attack

Pedro Neto (6/10):

Caused plenty of problems cutting in from the right in the first half, and his crosses didn't always get what they deserved. Less effective after being moved into a central role for the second half.

Liam Delap (3/10):

Just could not get in the game whatsoever. Lack of movement was glaring as the Blues toiled in trying to break down their visitors.

Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

Found himself in a running battle with Bruno Felipe all evening. Produced a couple of good defensive actions, but perhaps should have scored when Luckassen blocked his short shortly before he was replaced.

Subs & Manager

Estevao (7/10):

Stung the palms of Gorter early in the second half and frightened the life out of the Pafos defence whenever he got on the ball.

Robert Sanchez (6/10):

A spectator for much of the second half after replacing Jorgensen at the break. Did have to be on his toes to punch clear when Pafos went in search of an equaliser.

Joao Pedro (5/10):

Replaced Delap but didn't get all that involved.

Jamie Gittens (6/10):

Picked up a booking immediately after coming on but went on to show some quick feet to almost create chances for a second goal.

Marc Cucurella (6/10):

Solid after replacing Hato for the final 20 minutes.

Liam Rosenior (5/10):

Got away with one here, as despite his team dominating, they showed little in the way of invention for much of the contest.