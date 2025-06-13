FIFA Men's World Cup FIFA Legends Marcelo, Kaká Celebrate 1-Year Countdown to the 2026 World Cup Updated Jun. 13, 2025 9:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

To celebrate the one-year out mark from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FOX is hosting a star-studded event in Miami. It's a look ahead to what's to come as North America prepares to host the greatest international soccer tournament.

In attendance at the event were a host of FIFA legends and greats. Brazil's Marcelo and Kaka joined the festivities, as well as Italy's Alessandro Del Piero and Portugal's Pepe.

During the party, Kaka was reunited with the World Cup trophy he won with Brazil in 2002, bringing onto the main stage. As FOX Sports analyst Stu Holden noted, only players who have won the trophy are allowed to handle it.

Many other celebrities and icons of soccer took to Miami to enjoy the exciting festivities, which included a musical performance by country superstar Shaboozey.

Kaka and Del Piero reminisced on their experiences of playing in the FIFA World Cup. Kaka helped Brazil win the trophy in 2002, while Del Piero lifted Italy to a World Cup victory in 2006.

Portugese legend Pepe was also in attendance on Friday night. While he hasn't won a World Cup, he won three UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

Marcelo, who was teammates with Pepe at Real Madrid, and won five UEFA Champions League trophies, showed up basking in swagger.

