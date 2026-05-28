Casemiro Says Injured Neymar Can Still Be Brazil's 'Protagonist' At World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has jumped to the defense of his long-time international teammate Neymar, insisting the forward remains vital to Brazil's World Cup ambitions.

Despite a fresh injury setback hampering the Santos star's preparations, Casemiro remains confident that the Selecao's all-time record goalscorer can still dictate terms on the world stage.

Midfielder Addresses Neymar Injury Concerns

Casemiro was the first player to speak to the media in Teresópolis as Brazil began their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but the conversation quickly shifted away from his own role.

The Manchester United man faced a barrage of questions regarding Neymar, who is currently sidelined with a grade two muscle injury in his right calf, an issue that has cast a shadow over the camp.

"Every time I come here, I have to talk about him," Casemiro joked, though he quickly turned serious when discussing the forward's fitness.

"It was actually good that the doctor came here so there wouldn't be so many questions about him. Of course, no player likes to be injured, but I hope he is healthy enough to play; we need everyone. The evolution goes day by day and we are anxiously waiting for all players to be available. Everyone is important, including Neymar."

Defending The Star's Protagonist Status

While the injury is expected to keep Neymar out for two to three weeks, potentially skipping the opening group game against Morocco, Casemiro reacted strongly to suggestions that the forward’s days as the team’s leading man are over.

He refused to accept the narrative that Neymar can no longer be the central figure for the five-time world champions.

"That's you saying, that he won't be the protagonist," Casemiro replied when questioned about Neymar's influence. "A player, despite knowing what he does on the pitch, every one of them wants to have the protagonist role. That question is for Neymar, for the Mister.

"We know his quality. He is taking care of the injury, he wants to get back to training first. It has to be in stages. Get healthy again, get back to playing, and then think about being the protagonist. Think about health."

Race Against Time For World Cup Opener

The medical timeline provided by the Brazilian staff suggests that Neymar will definitely miss the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Egypt.

The real concern lies with the tournament opener on June 13 in New Jersey, where Brazil are scheduled to face Morocco in a high-stakes clash to kick off their campaign.

Losing his presence would be a major blow, as the talismanic forward boasts significant tournament experience, having previously played 13 World Cup matches and scored eight goals.

The Seleção medical department is working around the clock to ensure the 34-year-old is at least available for selection from the bench.

Brazil's Quest For Redemption, 1994 Nostalgia

Brazil are determined to make a powerful statement in the upcoming World Cup, looking to redeem themselves after underperforming in the last two editions, where they suffered disappointing exits in the quarter-finals.

The Seleção are highly optimistic about returning to North America; the last time the United States hosted the tournament back in 1994, Brazil put on a historic performance and ultimately clinched the prestigious title.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).