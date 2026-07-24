FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde World Cup Star Vozinha Reaches Agreement To Join Chilean Club Colo Colo
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cape Verde World Cup Star Vozinha Reaches Agreement To Join Chilean Club Colo Colo

Published Jul. 24, 2026 10:46 p.m. ET

After putting on an incredible performance in his debut World Cup at 40-years old, Cape Verde's star goalkeeper Vozinha has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Chilean club Colo Colo.

The transfer follows a breakout campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Vozinha helped lead Cape Verde to the round of 32 in the country's first-ever appearance. The signing was teased by the club on social media.

Named to FIFA's team of the tournament, the veteran goalkeeper recorded 18 saves across four matches, 15 of which came against the two teams that reached the final, while helping Cape Verde without a loss in 90 minutes.

His tournament highlighted a seven-save clean sheet in a scoreless draw against eventual World Champions Spain, making him the oldest goalkeeper to record a shutout in a World Cup debut

Vozinha’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇻

Vozinha’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇻

In the round of 32, Vozinha registered eight saves during a 3-2 extra-time loss to Argentina, garnering praise from Lionel Messi and other legends of the sport.

Born Josimar Jose Evora Dias, the goalkeeper entered the World Cup as an unattached free agent after his contract expired with Portuguese second-division side Chaves.

He adopted the name Vozinha early in his career to avoid sharing a name with a teammate, referencing a childhood nickname given to him while being raised by his grandparents.

Off the pitch, Vozinha's tournament performances generated widespread international attention, expanding his social media following from 50,000 to over 29 million followers after the tournament, alongside reported transfer interest from MLS side Inter Miami prior to settling on terms with Colo Colo.

At Colo Colo, Vozinha will play under Argentine manager Fernando Ortiz as the Santiago club builds its roster for the upcoming Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent to the UEFA Champions League. 

2026 FIFA World Cup™ ⭐️ TOP 10 MOMENTS of the Tournament

2026 FIFA World Cup™ ⭐️ TOP 10 MOMENTS of the Tournament
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