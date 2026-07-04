Where To Find The Stars Of Cape Verde After Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Exit

Cape Verde won hearts across the world with its inspiring run at the 2026 World Cup. The island country with a population of under 600,000 people — located within an archipelago off the western coast of Africa — fielded a team of players who never backed down even against the top-ranked team in the tournament.

During the group stage, they took points off previous World Cup-winning nations Spain and Uruguay, before a draw with Saudi Arabia clinched Cape Verde's spot in the knockout rounds. The magic continued, as Cape Verde went blow for blow with defending champion Argentina, matching its first goal in regulation, and another in extra time when Sidny Lopes Cabral delivered the goal of the tournament.

Ultimately, Argentina found a winner, but Cape Verde won, too. The country and its players will be remembered for its courage, for being inspirational underdogs.

So what's next for the players who led Cape Verde to its first knockout stage appearance?

Vozinha became a viral sensation due to his heroic performances for Cape Verde, appearing on "FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden" and increasing his social media following by 20 million in the span of two weeks. Vozinha is currently a free agent, giving him the opportunity to cash in on his newfound notoriety.

Vozinha’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇻

Lopes Cabral endeared himself to fans when he scored the goal of the tournament in extra time against Argentina before running into the grandstands to celebrate with Cape Verde supporters. He secured a €10 million transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor after spending last season in Portugal with SL Benfica.

Cape Verde pulls even AGAIN vs Argentina 🚨 Sidny Lopes Cabral curls in STUNNING goal in extra time

Pina etched his name into Cape Verde's history books when he scored its first-ever World Cup goal against Uruguay. Pina has played for Russian side Krasnador since 2022, and signed a contract extension with the club in 2024 to keep him in Russia through June 2027.

Kevin Pina Scores Cape Verde’s First FIFA World Cup™ Goal

Deroy Duarte made his mark on the tournament by scoring the equalizer against Argentina to force extra time. Duarte plays in Bulgaria with Ludogorets. He played in the Netherlands for the first eight seasons of his professional career before moving to the club in 2024. He is under contract through 2028.

Cape Verde LEVELS score vs Argentina 🚨 Deroy Duarte finds equalizer in second half

Cape Verde wouldn't have qualified for the knockout round without Hélio Varela, who scored the equalizer against Uruguay in the group stage. Varela plays for Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Cape Verde’s Hélio Varela scores equalizer for first career international goal | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Ryan Mendes captained Cape Verde at its first-ever World Cup and is its all-time caps leader. Mendes is currently a free agent after spending last season with Turkish side Iğdır.

Roberto "Pico" Lopes anchored Cape Verde's defense at the World Cup by playing every possible minute of the tournament. He captains the Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division and is entering his 10th year with the club.

Moreira held his own on defense against some of the best attacking players in the world. Moreira plays in the United States with MLS side Columbus Crew and was a key figure in their MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) title runs. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Jovane Cabral was a key player for Cape Verde during the tournament, playing 214 minutes and starting against Uruguay and Spain. Cabral plays for Estrela da Amadora in the Portuguese Liga.