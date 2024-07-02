Canada
Canada's Tajon Buchanan breaks leg in Copa América practice, surgery set for Wednesday
Canada

Canada's Tajon Buchanan breaks leg in Copa América practice, surgery set for Wednesday

Updated Jul. 2, 2024 10:06 p.m. ET

Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada's Copa América quarterfinal against Venezuela.

Canada Soccer said the Inter Milan attacker sustained an injury to his lower leg during training Tuesday in nearby Fort Worth. The training session was canceled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance.

Canada Soccer said in a short statement that Buchanan was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A spokesman later confirmed that surgery was scheduled to repair a broken tibia.

Buchanan signed with Inter from Belgium's Club Brugge in January, becoming the first Canadian to play in Serie A.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ontario, has seen action in all three Copa América games so far.

Canada, ranked 48th in the FIFA's world men's rankings, plays No. 54 Venezuela on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tajon Buchanan
Canada
Copa América
share
Get more from Canada Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How each team advances to quarterfinals

Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How each team advances to quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes