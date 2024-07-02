Canada Canada's Tajon Buchanan breaks leg in Copa América practice, surgery set for Wednesday Updated Jul. 2, 2024 10:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada's Copa América quarterfinal against Venezuela.

Canada Soccer said the Inter Milan attacker sustained an injury to his lower leg during training Tuesday in nearby Fort Worth. The training session was canceled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance.

Canada Soccer said in a short statement that Buchanan was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A spokesman later confirmed that surgery was scheduled to repair a broken tibia.

Buchanan signed with Inter from Belgium's Club Brugge in January, becoming the first Canadian to play in Serie A.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ontario, has seen action in all three Copa América games so far.

Canada, ranked 48th in the FIFA's world men's rankings, plays No. 54 Venezuela on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Tajon Buchanan Canada Copa América

share