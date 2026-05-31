FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada’s Marcelo Flores Ruled Out Of World Cup With ACL Injury
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada’s Marcelo Flores Ruled Out Of World Cup With ACL Injury

Published May. 31, 2026 6:23 p.m. ET

Canadian winger Marcelo Flores will miss this summer's World Cup after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee, head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed on Sunday. 

The 22-year-old Georgetown, Ontario native—who plays club football for Mexico's Tigres UANL—was forced off in tears during the 77th minute of Saturday's Concacaf Champions Cup penalty kick shootout loss to Toluca.

Marsch expressed heartbreak for the young midfielder, noting that Flores remains in good spirits and has been invited to join the squad post-surgery. 

"Obviously, we're devastated for him," Marsch said in a press conference. "Our hearts are with him. He’s in good spirits. He’s already focused on moving forward and getting himself healthy for the future."

Vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio echoed the sentiment, stating the team is motivated to play for their sidelined teammate.

"Obviously there’s a couple players that have been through that injury and we kind of knew that it could possibly be what it is," Eustáquio said. "He was very important for us, as a person as well as a player."

Flores' injury adds to a growing casualty list for Canada. While captain Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely for the June 12 opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, he is expected to play later in the tournament. 

Under tournament rules, Marsch has until 24 hours before Canada’s first match to name Flores' replacement, a decision he plans to evaluate after Monday’s friendly against Uzbekistan.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes