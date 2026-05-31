Canada’s Marcelo Flores Ruled Out Of World Cup With ACL Injury

Canadian winger Marcelo Flores will miss this summer's World Cup after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee, head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Georgetown, Ontario native—who plays club football for Mexico's Tigres UANL—was forced off in tears during the 77th minute of Saturday's Concacaf Champions Cup penalty kick shootout loss to Toluca.

Marsch expressed heartbreak for the young midfielder, noting that Flores remains in good spirits and has been invited to join the squad post-surgery.

"Obviously, we're devastated for him," Marsch said in a press conference. "Our hearts are with him. He’s in good spirits. He’s already focused on moving forward and getting himself healthy for the future."

Vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio echoed the sentiment, stating the team is motivated to play for their sidelined teammate.

"Obviously there’s a couple players that have been through that injury and we kind of knew that it could possibly be what it is," Eustáquio said. "He was very important for us, as a person as well as a player."

Flores' injury adds to a growing casualty list for Canada. While captain Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely for the June 12 opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, he is expected to play later in the tournament.

Under tournament rules, Marsch has until 24 hours before Canada’s first match to name Flores' replacement, a decision he plans to evaluate after Monday’s friendly against Uzbekistan.