Canada vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Canada will face Morocco in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.
In its first World Cup knockout stage appearance, Canada got its first-ever World Cup knockout-stage win by beating South Africa 1-0 after a stoppage-time goal by Stephen Eustáquio.
Canada has now scored in six straight World Cup games, after not scoring in any of its first four.
Against South Africa, six of Canada’s 12 shots came from set pieces, and Canada leads the tournament with 28 shots on set pieces, accounting for 40% of the team’s total shots.
Meanwhile, Morocco comes into this match after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Netherlands. Throughout the game, Morocco had the better chances against Netherlands, with 69% possession and an 11-6 shots advantage.
After finishing in fourth place in 2022, the Atlas Lions are looking for another deep run.
Morocco beat Canada in the most recent meeting between these two nation's, winning 2-1 in the 2022 World Cup group finale.
So who will clinch the first spot in the quarterfinals? Let’s check out the odds for the Canada vs. Morocco matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 4.
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Ismael Saibari is +155 to score against Canada (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images).
Canada vs. Morocco Odds
Moneyline
- Canada: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
- Morocco : -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
- Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Spread
- Canada +0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
- Morocco -0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
- Under: -152 (bet $10 to win $16.58 total)
Canada vs. Morocco Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- Morocco continues to be one of the most undervalued and disrespected teams in the entire tournament. The Atlas Lions are backing up its historic run to the semifinals in 2022 with another impressive World Cup campaign in which it has drawn Brazil and sent the Netherlands home. But, the odds continue to seem like they haven't adjusted to Morocco's recent success. While Canada has picked up its first two wins in its men's World Cup history, it has come against opponents with far less quality. Expect Morocco to win pretty easily in this one. Take the Atlas Lions on the moneyline at -125.
How to Watch Canada vs. Morocco
- When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Ismael Saibari: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
- Ayoub El Kaabi: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
- Soufiane Rahimi: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
- Brahim Díaz: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
- Jonathan David: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
- Promise David: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
To Advance
- Canada: +205 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
- Morocco: -260 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
- No: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
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