4 Takeaways From Canada's World Cup Opener vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina

The first FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil delivered drama, dread and most importantly, a point.

Canada's historic World Cup match on home soil is now behind us, and it nearly became a national wake. Bosnia and Herzegovina opened the scoring in the 21st minute through striker Jovo Lukic, who headed in his first-ever international goal from point-blank range after Sead Kolašinac's near-post flick on a corner.

For an hour, around 43,000 fans at Toronto Stadium stared down a familiar nightmare. Then, Cyle Larin's 78th-minute equalizer rescued a 1-1 draw and the first point in Canadian men's World Cup history.

Here are four takeaways from the match.

1. Bosnia Can Cause Problems

(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Those who watched Bosnia and Herzegovina eliminate Italy on penalties in the playoffs already know that this is a well-organized team with young talent. There's real technical ability throughout the midfield and attack. Benjamin Tahirovic dictates tempo, while Esmir Bajraktarević plays with swagger. The defense is anchored by Tarik Muharemovic, perhaps the most underrated center back at this World Cup — composed in possession, ruthless in the duels, never hurried.

Canada threw everything at this back line and kept finding bodies: Nikola Katic cleared Tani Oluwaseyi's header off the line, and Kolašinac deflected Richie Laryea's goal-bound effort onto the crossbar.

This team feels like it's playing with house money after defying the odds and beating Italy in the World Cup qualification playoff final.

2. Cyle Larin, Of All People

(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Write this one down, because it's a pub quiz answer forever: Larin had been on the pitch for two minutes when he swiveled and ripped a deflected strike into the bottom corner, becoming just the second Canadian ever to score at a men's World Cup. The first was Alphonso Davies, who watched this one from the bench.

Larin's redemption arc is almost too crazy: he lost his starting spot to Tani Oluwaseyi, hadn't scored for his country in nearly two years, and entered the match as an afterthought. Ninety seconds later, he'd scored arguably the most important goal in the program's history. It secured Canada's first World Cup point after six straight defeats between 1986 and 2022. History was made, courtesy of the veteran striker from Brampton, Ontario.

3. Canada Misses Fonzie — Badly

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies missed the match with a hamstring injury, and his absence was felt throughout. The attacking burden shifted entirely onto Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading goalscorer, who was coming off a difficult debut season at Juventus. David got his golden chance in the 17th minute and fired it straight at the goalkeeper from 12 yards. Just like we've seen time and time again this season, he fluffed his lines.

Here's the main issue: without Davies' electrifying pace, dribbling and directness, defenders can fully focus on stopping David. Fonzie doesn't just create; his mere presence relieves pressure on everyone around him. Canada generated nearly 70% possession and a mountain of corners.

Sure, the team was also unlucky, but it could've been a different story with Davies on the pitch. The Canadian medical staff will now try to earn its salary.

4. The Group B Math

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

According to the bookies, Switzerland is the group favorite and Qatar is the floor. If the odds are right, this was a de facto final for second place in the group. A draw keeps both teams alive and solves nothing. Switzerland and Qatar meet on Saturday, and once that result lands, the picture sharpens: if the Swiss win as expected, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina are both chasing, and Canada's date with Switzerland becomes the kind of match that defines a generation.

The encouraging part for Marsch was the performance. Canada created enough to win this twice. The concerning part is that creation and conversion don't go hand in hand. Canada will need to be more clinical in front of goal. This group lacks an elite superpower, but the parity is undeniable.

4 ½. What's Next?

Both of these teams will be back in action next Thursday, June 18. Bosnia and Herzegovina will play its second Group B game at Los Angeles Stadium against Switzerland, which faces Qatar on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on FOX One/FOX).

Canada, meanwhile, will take on Qatar next Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (FOX One/FS1). The big story going into that game will be whether Davies is available for selection.