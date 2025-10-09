Bulgaria vs. Türkiye: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Bulgaria and Türkiye face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Bulgaria vs. Turkiye and odds.

How to watch Bulgaria vs. Türkiye

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Bulgaria vs. Türkiye Odds

As of October 11, Türkiye is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bulgaria

9/7: at Georgia (Loss, 3–0)

9/4: vs Spain (Loss, 3–0)

6/10: at Greece (Loss, 4–0)

6/6: vs Cyprus (Draw, 2–2)

3/23: at Ireland (Loss, 2–1)

Türkiye