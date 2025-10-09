FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Bulgaria vs. Türkiye: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 6:51 a.m. ET
Bulgaria and Türkiye face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Bulgaria vs. Turkiye and odds.
How to watch Bulgaria vs. Türkiye
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: ViX+
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Bulgaria vs. Türkiye Odds
As of October 11, Türkiye is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Bulgaria
- 9/7: at Georgia (Loss, 3–0)
- 9/4: vs Spain (Loss, 3–0)
- 6/10: at Greece (Loss, 4–0)
- 6/6: vs Cyprus (Draw, 2–2)
- 3/23: at Ireland (Loss, 2–1)
Türkiye
- 9/7: vs Spain (Loss, 6–0)
- 9/4: at Georgia (Win, 3–2)
- 6/10: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/7: at USA (Win, 2–1)
- 3/23: at Hungary (Win, 3–0)
