FIFA Men's World Cup Bulgaria vs. Spain: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bulgaria hosts Spain in a Group E World Cup Qualifier in Sofia. Here’s everything you need to know about Bulgaria vs Spain.

How to watch Bulgaria vs. Spain

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Bulgaria: +2200

Draw: +950

Spain: -1000

Bulgaria vs. Spain Head to Head

This will be the sixth meeting between Bulgaria and Spain men's national teams. Spain is 4-0-1 against Bulgaria.

Previous Scores

11/20/2002: Spain 1, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)

6/24/1998: Spain 6, Bulgaria 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/9/1996: Spain 1, Bulgaria 1 (UEFA European Championship)

12/18/1985: Spain 2, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)

5/21/1933: Spain 13, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bulgaria

11/18: vs Belarus — D 1–1

3/20: vs Ireland — L 1–2

3/23: at Ireland — L 1–2

6/6: vs Cyprus — D 2–2

6/10: at Greece — L 0–4

Spain

11/18: vs Switzerland — W 3–2

3/20: at Netherlands — D 2–2

3/23: vs Netherlands — W 3–3

6/5: vs France — W 5–4

6/8: at Portugal — L 2–2

