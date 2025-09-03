FIFA Men's World Cup
Bulgaria vs. Spain: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET
Bulgaria hosts Spain in a Group E World Cup Qualifier in Sofia. Here’s everything you need to know about Bulgaria vs Spain.
How to watch Bulgaria vs. Spain
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Bulgaria: +2200
- Draw: +950
- Spain: -1000
Santiago Moreno scores bringing Timbers to 1-1 tie with Sounders
Bulgaria vs. Spain Head to Head
This will be the sixth meeting between Bulgaria and Spain men's national teams. Spain is 4-0-1 against Bulgaria.
Previous Scores
- 11/20/2002: Spain 1, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/24/1998: Spain 6, Bulgaria 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 6/9/1996: Spain 1, Bulgaria 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 12/18/1985: Spain 2, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)
- 5/21/1933: Spain 13, Bulgaria 0 (International Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Bulgaria
- 11/18: vs Belarus — D 1–1
- 3/20: vs Ireland — L 1–2
- 3/23: at Ireland — L 1–2
- 6/6: vs Cyprus — D 2–2
- 6/10: at Greece — L 0–4
Spain
- 11/18: vs Switzerland — W 3–2
- 3/20: at Netherlands — D 2–2
- 3/23: vs Netherlands — W 3–3
- 6/5: vs France — W 5–4
- 6/8: at Portugal — L 2–2
