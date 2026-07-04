Brazil vs. Norway World Cup Round Of 16: Weather Update, Forecast

The stars aren't the only thing to keep an eye on in the highly anticipated clash between Norway and Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium in the World Cup's round of 16. The weather report isn't far behind.

And as both teams prepare to square off on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET for a chance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, all eyes will also be on any changes in the weather.

Brazil is playing some of the best soccer at the tournament, with Vinícius Júnior – three goals and an assist through four games – leading a potent attack that is eyeing the team's sixth World Cup title in history. Erling Haaland, who is firmly in the mix for the Golden Boot award with five goals in three matches, looks to lead Norway and his Viking Row comrades to what would be a notable upset.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Brazil vs. Norway?

According to FOX Weather , the forecast for the game is 83 degrees with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. The ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) is high.

In the event there is a lightning strike, there is a mandatory shelter-in-place, with teams returning to the locker room.

What Are The Weather Delay Protocols At The World Cup?

Play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an ​eight-mile radius ​of a ⁠stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without ​a further occurrence.

Like in other sports, a countdown starts after lightning, and there would need to be no other lightning in the area after those conditions before the match can safely be back on. Any new lightning detection ​resets ⁠the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist.

FIFA has no fixed ⁠time ​limit after which a ​match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a ​case-by-case basis.

Has There Been A Weather Delay At the World Cup?

The France vs. Iraq group stage game in Philadelphia on June 23 was suspended mid-match for two hours due to weather. France was leading Iraq 1-0 when the suspension occurred, with Les Bleus winning 3-0 once play resumed.

The Mexico vs. Ecuador round of 32 game in Mexico City on June 30 was delayed for one hour due to weather. Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 once the action got underway.