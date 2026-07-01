How to Watch Brazil vs. Norway: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Brazil and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
Brazil won their final group stage match 3-0 against Scotland and then edged Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the winner in stoppage time. Martinelli's score was the latest winning goal in normal time in World Cup knockout stage history since 1966. Vinícius Júnior leads Brazil with four goals in the tournament so far.
Norway won a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32, with Erling Haaland scoring the deciding goal in the 86th minute. Haaland has scored five times and is in the running for the tournament's Golden Boot.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Brazil vs. Norway
- When: Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Brazil vs. Norway Preview
Erling Haaland attacking the space behind Brazil's back line is the one battle that can bend this match. Brazil has controlled games for most of this tournament, and the ball security is a big reason why. They are averaging 56.3 minutes of possession per match and have allowed just 2 goals in 4 games. Against Japan, however, Brazil looked vulnerable when play turned and runners attacked quickly, and that is exactly the kind of moment Haaland lives on.
Norway does not need long spells on the ball to make this dangerous. Haaland has 5 goals already, and Norway just showed against Ivory Coast that it can survive pressure and still land the decisive punch late. Brazil wants to pin Norway back, while Norway will be waiting for one direct pass, one channel run and one clean finish from its striker.
If Brazil loses the ball in central areas or leaves its line exposed, that matchup shows up immediately.
Player to Watch
While Brazil has many ways it can beat opponents, Norway is far more limited. Fortunately for The Vikings, its main weapon, Haaland, is one of the best forwards of his generation. If he can find openings in Brazil’s defense, it might be enough to spark an upset. He is certainly going to be the most consequential player in this game.
NORWAY MAKES HISTORY🚨Instant Reaction to Norway's 1st Knockout Stage with 2-1 W vs Ivory Coast ⚽️
Brazil vs. Norway Odds
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