Alphonso Davies To Man United? Bayern Might Be Willing To Sell Canada Star

Bayern Munich will reportedly consider selling left-back Alphonso Davies this summer due to his consistent injury problems.

The Canada international has often been linked with a transfer away from Bavaria but signed a new contract last year which runs until 2030. However, the 25-year-old has struggled to stay fit in recent years and the German giants are weighing up whether to cash in, with Manchester United thought to be interested.

Davies out injured again after cruciate ligament blow

Davies has been highly valued by Bayern ever since he broke into the first-team squad in 2019 as an attacking left-back with immense pace. He helped the Bavarian outfit win a continental treble of the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal during the 2019-20 campaign and has often been linked with big-money moves away from the Allianz Arena.

While he has remained loyal to Bayern thus far, the 25-year-old has endured a frustrating past few years or so. The Canada international returned from a cruciate ligament injury earlier this season but has been out of action since the second leg of Bayern's last-16 tie with Atalanta, which they won by a huge 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

He is thought to be making good progress from his latest setback, which is a hamstring issue, and will focus on his recovery during the international break having not been called up by Canada for their March friendlies with Iceland and Tunisia.

Man Utd looking to bolster left-back position

It is thought that Bayern could be open to selling Davies this summer. CF Bayern Insider report that his frequent injuries have proven to be a 'headache' for the club and that it would 'make sense' if they were to decide cash in on him.

United have been touted as potential suitors for the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils could look to bolster their options at left-back, with greater alternatives being sought to current first choice option Luke Shaw. The 30-year-old has a patchy injury record of his own but has been regularly fit during the 2025-26 season, playing in all 31 of United's Premier League matches so far.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to depart this summer, while Patrick Dorgu is seen as more of an attacking option having been brought in for former manager Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

Canada issue Davies injury update

Canada boss Jesse Marsch gave an update on Davies' fitness earlier this month, revealing: "I've spoken to him. He's obviously a little sad and frustrated.

"But he said that this injury – even compared to the one he had about a month ago – is much less severe. It will probably take him two to three weeks to get back."

Davies expected to be fit for home World Cup

While he has struggled with fitness issues, Davies is expected to be fully fit and firing in time to captain Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Les Rouges are set to take on a play-off winner, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B as they target a deep run into the knockout stages. They previously appeared at the 2022 World Cup but lost all three of their group stage games.