FIFA Men's World Cup
Ben Foster leaves Hollywood-owned Wrexham, heads back into retirement
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ben Foster leaves Hollywood-owned Wrexham, heads back into retirement

Updated Aug. 21, 2023 12:09 p.m. ET

Ben Foster is heading back into retirement, months after helping Wrexham — the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — gain promotion back into the English Football League.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham and played a key role in the team winning the fifth-tier National League.

The 40-year-old Foster agreed to extend his stay at Wrexham for another year but decided, after a 5-5 draw against Swindon on Saturday, that he will quit the game again.

"The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire," Foster said. "At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart."

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster was the most famous player on a Wrexham team that has been thrust into the spotlight because of its A-list owners and for being the subject of a television series that streams worldwide.

Foster, who has his own YouTube channel, made 12 appearances for Wrexham since returning to the club.

"Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. "It takes a big person to make the decision he has."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
Wrexham
Ben Foster
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Expectations for Dalvin Cook's first season with Jets

2023 NFL odds: Expectations for Dalvin Cook's first season with Jets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes