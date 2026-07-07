Belgium's Surgical Dismantling Of The USA Proves Its Ready For The Moment

The good vibes lasted eight minutes for the United States.

That's how long it took Charles De Ketelaere to silence the Seattle crowd on Monday night, and Belgium never gave the noise back. A 4-1 dismantling of the USA wasn't just a round of 16 exit — it also was one of the worst collective performances by a U.S. men's national team in recent memory, delivered at the exact moment the program could least afford it.

(Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

For a month, this team had unified a country. Sold-out stadiums, "Country Roads" echoing throughout the crowd, a group won with a game to spare, a first knockout victory since 2002. Then FIFA's disciplinary committee overturned Folarin Balogun's suspension, and the mood around the world curdled overnight. Suddenly the darlings were the villains.

Belgium noticed.

The Red Devils spent the buildup insisting they weren't scared of the crowd, the hosts or the circumstances. Then they went out and proved it. Let's be honest about what happened here: While the U.S. committed self-inflicted wounds, Belgium caused many of them with its perfect game plan.

Manager Rudi Garcia's side played its most complete game in years — and did it after losing Amadou Onana to a serious knee injury in the 21st minute. Most teams wobble when their midfield anchor leaves on a stretcher's timeline. Belgium simply plugged in Hans Vanaken, who went on to score the third goal. That's not luck. That's a team that knew exactly what it was.

The way Belgium cut through the American press was surgical. Every time the U.S. stepped up, the ball zipped through the lines like the press wasn't there. Leandro Trossard tormented the left side all night, and both De Ketelaere goals came from crosses the U.S. defended like strangers introduced at kickoff.

The second was the killer: 61 seconds after Malik Tillman's free kick had leveled the game, De Ketelaere posterized Tim Ream and headed Belgium back in front. Beaten in the air, slow to react, frozen in the moment. The first half told the whole story when Belgium outshot the U.S., 11-2.

And remember, nobody was talking about this Belgium team pre-tournament. The golden generation is either gone or in their twilight. It couldn't beat Egypt in the group. It couldn't beat Iran. It trailed Senegal 2-0 late in the round of 32 and needed a frantic comeback just to survive.

There were rumors of infighting. The No. 9 FIFA ranking felt like a relic. Then Garcia's team produced this — ruthless, cohesive, cold-blooded — and suddenly a quarterfinal against Spain doesn't look like a complete mismatch.

For the U.S., the occasion was simply too big. You could see it in the nervous first touches, the panicked clearances, the decision-making of a team playing the only top-10 opponent it faced all tournament.

And then came the moment that will live in infamy: Matt Freese wandered out of his area, trapped a long ball, hesitated, accidentally kicked the grass and coughed it up to Vanaken, who calmly finished from 30 yards into a net the last defender, Tim Ream, couldn't reach. It's the kind of mistake you barely even see on a JV soccer pitch, let alone in a World Cup knockout game on home soil. Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time fourth, off yet another giveaway, was just cruelty for the highlight reel.

Mauricio Pochettino spent the weekend reminding everyone he's only "a small part" of this operation. Convenient timing. His most talented American squad ever went out in the round of 16, same as everybody else this century. The U.S. will spend four years having nightmares about this one.

But Belgium? It'll spend Friday in Los Angeles, facing Spain, playing with house money as a written-off team that walked into the loudest building in America and turned the volume all the way down.

Overturn that.