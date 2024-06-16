UEFA Euro Belgium-Slovakia, Monday Euro predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Updated Jun. 17, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 4-4, +0.9 units

We're still up overall on our Euro 2024 wagers so far, so let's keep that rolling into the new week!

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. ET Monday, FUBO TV

I have a Golden Boot wager on Artem Dovbyk, and I basically accounted for a goal here against a Romania side not in good form. It would be huge if he could get on the board here, as Harry Kane did not score Sunday while Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku also start their Euro campaign Monday.

PICK: Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer (+150)

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. ET Monday, FS1 and the FOX Sports App

I'm banking on Lukaku drawing a ton of attention from Slovakia, which should create scoring chances and looks for other players such as Jeremy Doku, who had three goals and eight assists domestically this year for Manchester City.

PICK: Jeremy Doku at least one shot on target (-135)

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET Monday, FOX and the FOX Sports App

The excitable, energetic Marcel Sabitzer should get a boost from playing in the nation where he plays domestically for Borussia Dortmund. He'll likely get at least one great opportunity Monday, as well as potentially being booked, which he has a pretty good history of happening. He's a nice price to receive a card as well, if interested.

PICK: Marcel Sabitzer at least one shot on target (+140)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

