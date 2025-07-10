MLS
Austin FC's Brandon Vázquez Tears Right ACL, Hampering World Cup Chances
Austin FC's Brandon Vázquez Tears Right ACL, Hampering World Cup Chances

Updated Jul. 10, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Austin FC forward Brandon Vazquez tore his right ACL, an injury that will hamper his chances of making the U.S. roster for next year's World Cup

The 26-year-old was hurt during Tuesday night's US Open Cup quarterfinal against San Jose. Austin said Thursday he will have season-ending surgery.

Vázquez fell without contact in the 69th minute, four minutes after converting a penalty kick that tied the score 1-1. He was removed from the field on a stretcher.

An MLS All-Star, Vázquez joined Austin from Monterrey in January and leads the team with nine goals in all competitions this season. He has four goals in 11 appearances for the U.S. but was not on the CONCACAF Gold Cup roster.

Austin won 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw and plays Minnesota on Sept. 16.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

