'ATM' Midfield Continues To Thrive For USA: 'They're Cash Money'

At the 2022 World Cup, the USA men's national team thrived because of its midfield, which was dubbed "MMA" because it featured Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams.

Three and a half years later, Musah is not in the squad and has been replaced by Malik Tillman. So, there's a new nickname.

For the 2026 World Cup, it's ATM. And as former USA midfielder Maurice Edu said on "World Cup Now" after the win over Australia, "They're cash money."

Through two games at this tournament, Adams, Tillman and McKennie have been excellent. The trio has controlled the tempo of both wins over Paraguay and Australia after a couple of encouraging performances in pre-tournament friendlies against Senegal and Germany.

Holding down the fort is Adams, who plays in the center of the field and is capable of covering every blade of grass.

Adams was given a yellow card in the win over Paraguay, which meant that he would miss the game against Türkiye if he was booked again against Australia. That didn't hold him back, though.

Tyler Adams and the USA are advancing at the World Cup. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

At halftime, Edu noted that Adams remained tactically disciplined despite having opportunities to go forward. He knew his role, which is to stay in front of the USA defense and break up play when the opposition has the ball.

"(It was huge) to be able to still win the duels that he won, to organize that midfield, to sit in front of the back line, to put out fires while you're on a yellow card," Edu said of Adams.

Malik Tillman battling for the ball as Weston McKennie looks on. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tillman, the newest addition to the trio, was born in Germany to an American father. After thriving for two seasons with PSV Eindhoven in Holland, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany last summer. He has made 32 appearances for the USA after Friday and appears to have found his place in its midfield.

The one who especially stood out against Australia: McKennie. The Texas native who plays for Juventus in Italy was all over the field on Friday at Seattle Stadium.

"Today, I thought our midfield was a big, big part of why we had success," Edu said. "Weston McKennie was probably my man of the match. His all-around game – just everything he gives with his movement off the ball, his tackles, his will, the way that he drives this team with his charisma and the way that he plays the game (is great)."

How good was the trio against the Socceroos? All three players got a 10 in Edu's player ratings.