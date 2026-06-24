The Atlas Lions Advance: 4 Takeaways From Morocco's Comeback Win vs. Haiti

Morocco spent a half being outplayed by a team that arrived with nothing to lose, then snapped back to reality. A rotated and rusty Atlas Lions side trailed Haiti twice in Atlanta before quality — and a lively bench — turned it into a 4-2 win.

Here are my takeaways from Morocco's comeback over Haiti:

1. Group C, Sorted: Morocco March On, Haiti Head Home

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With Brazil seeing off Scotland 3-0 across the bracket, Group C finished as the seedings predicted — just not in the order Morocco wanted. Both Brazil and Morocco closed on seven points, but Brazil's plus-six goal difference dwarfed Morocco's plus-three, so the Atlas Lions take second and the slightly bumpier road. As runners-up, they're set to meet the Group F winner in the Round of 32 — likely the Netherlands or Japan. Regardless of the outcome, the 2022 semifinalists have advanced.

For Haiti, the math was settled before kickoff. The defeat locks them into last place with zero points, eliminating them and sending them home. The favorites advance. The underdogs bow out.

2. Ismael Saibari Saved His Best For Every Occasion

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Some players save their best for the big stage. Ismael Saibari decided every stage was the big one. The PSV Eindhoven striker scored in all three group games — a delicate lob against Brazil, the fastest goal in Morocco's World Cup history against Scotland, and a cool Achraf Hakimi-assisted finish here — to finish as Morocco's group-stage top scorer with three.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores equalizer vs Haiti | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

He's the breakout name, but hardly the only one who shone. Captain Achraf Hakimi was everywhere again, scoring one goal and assisting another from right back. Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz and Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss provided the craft in the final third. And the bench bailed them out: substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine combined for the two goals that finally put Haiti away. Morocco isn't a one-man team. They're a deep one, which is far more frightening.

3. The Tactics: Hakimi's Show, And A Bench That Bites

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On paper, it was a 4-2-3-1. In practice, it was the Achraf Hakimi show with a double pivot behind it. Morocco controlled 70% of the ball, funneled their best attacks through Hakimi's overlapping runs on the right, and trusted Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui to shield the back four. When it clicks — as it did against Brazil and Scotland — Mohamed Ouahbi's side looks like a team that can hurt anyone. They possess significant technical ability across every line in the formation.

The caveat: they conceded twice to an already-eliminated Haiti, the kind of switch-off better opponents punish. So what's the ceiling? These are the 2022 semifinalists, now with arguably more attacking talent and a bench that wins games. Another deep run is firmly on the table — the quarterfinals feel a fair ask — provided the concentration that drifted in Atlanta shows up for the knockouts.

4. Haiti Leave With A Goal For The Ages

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Haiti reached their first World Cup in 52 years and left without a point: three games, three defeats, bottom of Group C. But don't confuse the standings for the story. Sébastien Migné's side led mighty Morocco twice, and the moment that outlives this tournament belonged to Wilson Isidor. With Haiti ahead and swinging, the Sunderland forward collected the ball on the right, shifted onto his stronger foot, and detonated a rocket into the top-left corner — an early goal-of-the-tournament nominee from a team that wasn't supposed to score at all.

Haiti's Wilson Isidor scores powerful screamer top corner vs. Morocco | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

The bodies and the quality ran out after the break, as everyone suspected they might. But Haiti found the net for the first time at a World Cup since 1974 and genuinely frightened a semifinalist. Some nights, that's the victory. For Isidor, that's a memory that'll last a lifetime.