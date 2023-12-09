English Premier League
Aston Villa extends historic home winning streak, Arsenal falls to second-place in Premier League
Published Dec. 9, 2023 4:51 p.m. ET

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 and moved within two points of new English Premier League leader Liverpool on Saturday.

Villa made John McGinn's seventh-minute goal stand up in the latest standout victory for Unai Emery's high-flying team, which upset defending champion Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Arsenal led the league at the start of the day but could not find a way through a Villa team that is proving to be a match for anyone on home turf. Villa has a club-record 15 straight home wins in the league.

Villa is third on the table, a point behind second-placed Arsenal.

The only other league managers to record 15-game winning streaks at home were Manchester United great Alex Ferguson, Roberto Mancini, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Villa went ahead after Leon Bailey broke down the right and played in McGinn, who turned and beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez denied Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus from equalizing before the break.

Arsenal almost leveled in the second half when Martinez looked to claim a corner, but palmed the ball into the back of Ollie Watkins and it hit the post.

Bukayo Saka had a goal ruled out for offside and Kai Havertz thought he salvaged a point in the last minute, but was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

