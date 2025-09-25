Mexico Argentina, Mexico Eyeing June Friendly Ahead of 2026 World Cup Published Sep. 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The long-rumored clash between World Cup champions Argentina and Mexico is now set, according to AFA president Claudio Tapia.

Tapia said in an interview that the teams will meet in early June, just days before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, with Javier Aguirre's El Tri playing their first match of the tournament at Estadio Azteca.

Tapia revealed that the Albiceleste's match with Mexico is one of two scheduled friendlies in June with a CONCACAF opponent, with Honduras being the other, as part of their final tune-ups for the tournament.

"Although we still need to finalize the March date, we have confirmed the June friendlies before the World Cup, which will be against Mexico and Honduras. We’ll play them here in the United States, stadiums still to be determined," Tapia told Ole.

While the Mexican Football Federation has yet to make an official announcement, all indications point to the deal being finalized soon.

The clash will take place on U.S. soil rather than in Mexico, though the exact host city remains undecided. With this matchup, Mexico will potentially square off against two of the greatest players of the era — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — in their final preparations before the World Cup.

Messi has previously mentioned he is unsure whether he will participate in next year's tournament. And neither Mexico nor Portugal have yet to confirm whether they will play each other, but it has been reported that the two sides will meet in a March friendly.

Argentina have largely dominated the matchup against El Tri, with a record of 16 wins, 12 draws, and four losses against the CONCACAF side.

Mexico will face Colombia on Oct. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of the upcoming FIFA window. Four days later, on Oct. 15, El Tri will take on Ecuador at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

