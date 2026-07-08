Are There Any World Cup Games Today? Quarterfinal Schedule France, Argentina, More

Day 28 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rest day, with no matches on the schedule. The tournament pauses after Argentina's stunning comeback past Egypt and Switzerland's penalty-kick win over Colombia closed out the Round of 16. The quarterfinals resume Thursday, when Kylian Mbappé and France face Morocco in Boston, kicking off a stretch that also includes Spain vs. Belgium, Norway vs. England and Argentina vs. Switzerland. All four matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One .

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 8

There are no World Cup matches today. The tournament is on a scheduled rest day between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday. Here is the full quarterfinal schedule:

France vs. Morocco

Time: 4 p.m. ET (Thursday, July 9)

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

France swept Group I, outscoring opponents 10-2 with wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway, then beat Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 and edged Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Mbappe's seven goals are just behind Messi for the tournament lead and Michael Olise's five assists pace all players. Morocco finished second in Group C, escaped a penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the round of 32, then routed Canada 3-0 in the round of 16, with B. Diaz's four assists among the tournament's best.

Spain vs. Belgium

Time: 3 p.m. ET (Friday, July 10)

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Spain has not allowed a goal all tournament, winning Group H behind a scoreless draw with Cape Verde and shutout wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, then blanking Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 and Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16. Belgium won Group G unbeaten, needed extra time to beat Senegal 3-2 in the round of 32, then routed the United States 4-1 in the round of 16, with Leandro Trossard among the tournament's assist leaders.

Norway vs. England

Time: 5 p.m. ET (Saturday, July 11)

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL

Norway finished second in Group I behind France, then beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 and stunned Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16. Erling Haaland's seven goals (tied with the aforementioned Mbappé) trail only Lionel Messi for the tournament lead. England won Group L unbeaten, beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, then outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16, with captain Harry Kane's six goals among the tournament's best.

Argentina’s Miracle Comeback and Alexi’s Power Rankings U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas discusses the biggest stories in the world of soccer. Join Alexi and soccer guru David Mosse, as they break down the USMNT, USWNT, MLS, Bundesliga, Premier League, World Cup & everything in between.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Time: 9 p.m. ET (Saturday, July 11)

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Argentina swept Group J, beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in the round of 32, then rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 on Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time winner, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way. Switzerland won Group B, beat Algeria 2-1 in the round of 32, then outlasted Colombia in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

No teams are in action today. The next teams to play are this week's eight quarterfinalists:

France

Morocco

Spain

Belgium

Norway

England

Argentina

Switzerland

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup