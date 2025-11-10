Andorra vs Albania: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Andorra and Albania face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Andorra vs. Albania and odds.

How to Watch Andorra vs Albania

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Andorra vs Albania Odds

Albania is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Andorra

10/14: vs Serbia (Loss, 3–1)

10/11: at Latvia (Draw, 2–2)

9/9: vs Estonia (Draw, 0–0)

9/6: at England (Loss, 2–0)

6/10: at Serbia (Loss, 3–0)

Albania

10/14: vs Jordan (Win, 4–2)

10/11: at Serbia (Win, 1–0)

9/9: vs Latvia (Win, 1–0)

9/4: at Gibraltar (Win, 1–0)

6/10: at Latvia (Draw, 1–1)

World Cup 2026

