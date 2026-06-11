'All Positives': Javier Hernández Reacts To Mexico's 'Crucial Win vs. South Africa

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez helped Mexico make an exuberant start to the World Cup on Thursday, scoring a goal each in a 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

With a capacity crowd of 80,824 watching at the iconic Azteca Stadium, co-host Mexico started the largest World Cup tournament in history by getting goals in each half while three red cards were shown — two for South Africa and one for Mexico — becoming the first World Cup opener to have multiple players receive red cards since Cameroon in 1990.

South African players Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both given red cards, forcing the team to finish the match with only nine players. Mexico defender César Montes was then given a red card in injury time.

Former Mexico striker and FOX Sports talent Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, emphasized the importance of the result despite the extracurricular activity.

"It was crucial," Hernandez said. "This is the correct way to start this World Cup: with your people, scoring two goals, maintaining the clean sheet. Even though that sent off with Montes is going to be difficult for the team, it’s all positives."

"And you see this fanbase," Hernandez added. "We all can celebrate, finally. Now we’re thinking about the next game."

Quiñones, who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, gave Mexico the lead in the ninth minute. Jiménez added the second goal on a header in 66th.

Hernandez was happy to see Mexico's starting striker get on the scoresheet.

"It’s his first goal in a World Cup, his first starting as well over there, and with that very special meaning. I think we are all very touched by that, because our main striker goals a goal and it means so much more than just a simple goal at the World Cup."

With his 46th international goal, and his first in three World Cups, Jiménez tied Jared Borgetti for second place for the Mexican national team. He is six goals behind Hernández, who leads with 52 career goals.

Quiñones, a 29-year-old forward who was born in Colombia, was one of six starting players who made their World Cup debut for El Tri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.